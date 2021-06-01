Aryzta reports positive growth from continuing operations

Aryzta is best known here for its Cuisine de France products. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Food group Aryzta has reported positive organic revenue growth from continuing operations in the three months to May 1.

The company’s continuing operations reported revenue of €361.4m for the period, a 2.6pc increase year-on-year, according to a trading update.

Last month the company completed the sale of its North American business to an affiliate of private equity group Lindsay Goldberg. The net proceeds from the sale are expected to be around €650m subject to finalisation of the purchase price.

The total Aryzta group reported organic revenue growth of 6.2pc to €622m in constant currency in quarter three.

The Swiss-headquartered company has been impacted by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the nine months to May 1 Aryzta reported revenue of €1.1bn from continuing operations, a decline of 12pc in organic movement. The total group saw revenue fall 10pc year-on-year to €1.9bn over the nine months.

Urs Jordi, chair and interim CEO of Aryzta, said: “While Q3 revenue development was positive in terms of volume and price/mix for continuing operations across the majority of our markets, some have yet to turn positive and work is actively ongoing to accelerate this.”

“The need for pricing to recover widespread inflation factors in new tenders and contracts is being addressed through active customer communication and proactive professional procurement pricing,” he added.

Aryzta has also announced the appointment of Martin Huber as the new group chief financial officer replacing Jonathan Solesbury, who has been interim CFO of the company since November.

Mr Huber, a Swiss national, joins the company from Nestlé, where he was most recently the CFO of Nespresso.

In December last year, after “careful review” and a unanimous decision, the board of Aryzta rejected an offer of CHF0.80 (€0.74) per share from the US hedge fund Elliott which valued the company at €734m.

Earlier this year Aryzta’s Irish shares were delisted from the Euronext stock exchange in Dublin. Aryzta’s primary listing was already in Zurich.

The exit from the Irish stock market follows last year’s upheavals at the company, best known here as the baker of Cuisine de France-branded goods.

The past year has seen major changes at the group with its previously Irish-dominated leadership ousted in a bid to improve shareholder value by Swiss fund management group Veraison Capital which has helped install a new chairman.

In January, Aryzta reached an agreement with Lion Capital and Invest Group Zouari to sell its remaining 4.64pc interest in French frozen foods group Picard for around €24m.