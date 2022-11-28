Aryzta posts revenue growth despite ‘significant inflationary pressures’

Aryzta saw sales rise by 19.8pc in the first quarter of its financial year despite ongoing “significant” inflationary challenges.

The Swiss Irish food group reported revenues of €509.1m in the period, with the company achieving 22pc organic growth.

This increase was largely attributed to an 18.1pc increase in pricing to combat inflation.

The Zurich-based company recorded “solid” volume growth, up 4.1pc compared to the same period last year.

Organic revenue growth in the group’s Europe division was up 22.1pc driven by “very strong price growth” of 19.7pc.

European growth was attributed to a double-digit revenue growth of its food service business, particularly in France. Sales also rose across Aryzta’s retail and quick service restaurant divisions.

Other markets outside Europe saw revenues rise by over 21pc.

The group, which delisted from Euronext Dublin last year, expects to deliver a profit in its 2023 financial year.

Aryzta also anticipates a strong performance in the second half of the year, but added it has taken account of risks around inflationary challenges and “the highly uncertain macro-economic environment”.

“Bakery, especially bake-off demand remains solid in most of our markets despite the significant inflation driven price increases,” interim chief executive and chair Urs Jordi said.

He added that the group is not seeing any reduction in inflationary pressures, with more price increases now expected.

“The persistent high level of cost inflation is such that further pricing will have to follow,” he added.