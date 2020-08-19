Aryzta offers olive branch ahead of EGM in September

Aryzta's board reached out yesterday to dissident shareholders who are demanding sweeping change, but four weeks out from what threatens to be a bruising shareholder meeting the two sides remain miles apart.

The demands of the shareholders, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, have dominated the agenda at Aryzta for much of this summer.

Between them they own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major change, notably the exit of four directors including Arytza chairman Gary McGann in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.

The board has fought a rear guard action - including holding off on the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) has long as possible to allow any potential offer for the business to emerge. The activists made the request for an EGM in May.

But they did offer an olive branch yesterday.

The board said it would support two candidates to become directors put forward by the Veraison group at the company's EGM next month - under certain conditions. Veraison is seeking four new directors, including its own nominee to become chair.

A spokesperson for the company said simply accepting nominees was not something the board can do, even if it wanted to.

"You have to go through a nominations process [to get on a board]," the spokesperson said.

The committee that will evaluate Veraison's proposed candidates "is solely composed of the remaining directors".

Aryzta said the shareholder group had so far refused to submit any of its candidates for vetting.

"Therefore, the board cannot support any of the candidates proposed by the shareholder group," a statement said.

Veraison's side say they have offered that the candidates meet with members of Aryzta's nomination committee and with members of the board, other than those they wanted to see removed, an offer they say has been ignored.

It's understood the board is unwilling to do that while the shareholders want to veto which directors can represent it. Both sides remain at loggerheads but yesterday's move suggests the impasse may be easing.

Aryzta has faced huge problems, stemming originally from a debt-funded expansion under a previous management team.

While work to address that has been going on for years, the issues were compounded by this year's pandemic which hit revenues as consumers were forced to stay home.

The Veraison-led group wants to remove four members of the Aryzta board including chairman Gary McGann.

Initially they also wanted chief executive Kevin Toland removed from the board but kept in his executive role - they've now rowed back from that.

The activists are proposing that the board members be replaced by new directors including Urs Jordi, former CEO of Hiestand Holding, who they have proposed as chair.

They have also proposed the election of Heiner Kamps and Armin Bieri to the board.