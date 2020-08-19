| 11.9°C Dublin

Aryzta offers olive branch ahead of EGM in September

But dissident shareholders and board remain miles apart

Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ellie Donnelly

Aryzta's board reached out yesterday to dissident shareholders who are demanding sweeping change, but four weeks out from what threatens to be a bruising shareholder meeting the two sides remain miles apart.

The demands of the shareholders, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, have dominated the agenda at Aryzta for much of this summer.

Between them they own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major change, notably the exit of four directors including Arytza chairman Gary McGann in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.