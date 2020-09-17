| 14°C Dublin

Aryzta insiders got creamed in this boardroom bun fight

Kevin Toland. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

This was never going to be an ordinary extraordinary general meeting, but any suggestion voting might be close was swept away as support to unseat Aryzta's board room incumbents became a rout.

The physical remove from events of Gary McGann and Kevin Toland, dialling in by video link from Ireland, foreshadowed the results.

Instead, at the centre of events was Swiss financier Gregor Greber, the head of Veraison. In May he was the outsider, petitioning the board from the shareholder fringes to hold the EGM in the first place.