Aryzta insiders got creamed in this boardroom bun fight

This was never going to be an ordinary extraordinary general meeting, but any suggestion voting might be close was swept away as support to unseat Aryzta's board room incumbents became a rout.

The physical remove from events of Gary McGann and Kevin Toland, dialling in by video link from Ireland, foreshadowed the results.

Instead, at the centre of events was Swiss financier Gregor Greber, the head of Veraison. In May he was the outsider, petitioning the board from the shareholder fringes to hold the EGM in the first place.

By September he was on the inside, relaxed, casually dressed in a t-shirt and proffering Aryzta-produced smiley-face cookies to those, like himself, physically present at the meeting in Switzerland. The offer of biscuits was met with muted applause, perhaps reflecting the gravity of the day's business. Greber said it was "a happy day for shareholders". From a board room in Dublin, Gary McGann, outgoing chair of Aryzta, sat watching events with fellow directors who had not travelled to Switzerland, for what McGann said was "a combination of government regulations or advice, practical and personal reasons". By the time the meeting ended there was no Irish person left on the board of Aryzta, a global business now but one with roots dating back more than 100 years here to the foundations of IAWS. Gary McGann said last year that he didn't know if he would have assumed the Aryzta chairmanship had he known how bad its problems were. By the start of this year it actually looked like the worst was behind it, but then Covid smashed through its US and European sales and hammered its share price, triggering the revolt by Spanish investor Cobas and Veraison's Greber that's convulsed Aryzta ever since. As those watching the EGM online waited for proceedings to start, the 'hold' music featured acid jazz track 'Hide & Seek' by Count Basic. The lyrics "Chances are we played the game, went too far and lost" were pipped over the internet to Dublin as the Swiss took their seats in Zurich.