Aryzta board would support two activist shareholder candidates at EGM

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta says it would support two candidates put forward by activist shareholders at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month under certain conditions.

Aryzta says it will do so provided the candidates “have suitable qualifications and experience and observe a nominations process.”

The shareholder activist group owns more than 20pc of Aryzta and is led by Swiss asset management company Veraison.

However, Aryzta said that to-date the shareholder group has refused to submit any of its candidates for evaluation.

“Therefore, the board cannot support any of the candidates proposed by the shareholder group,” a statement from Aryzta said.

Veraison have said they are willing to meet with members of the board other than those they wanted to see removed, an offer they say has been rejected.

The board of Aryzta is pushing ahead with its decision to nominate Andreas Schmid as member and chair of the board of directors, despite opposition from the dissident shareholders.

The board has also proposed the election of Jim Leighton, Tim Lodge and Mr Schmid as members of the remuneration committee following the resignations of Gary McGann, Dan Flinter and Rolf Watter from the board the committee.

Aryzta has again backed chief executive Kevin Toland to remain on its board, warning that any dilution of his leadership or authority, “increases business risk, and is not considered to be in the best interests of Aryzta.”

“His leadership is integral to the business as it continues to manage through the Covid-19 crisis and provides effective executive representation at board level,” Aryzta said.

Aryzta, best known here for the Cuisine de France brand, is a global supplier of buns for burgers to McDonald's and makes Otis Spunkmeyer cookies.

The company has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to profound changes in consumer eating habits as larger numbers of employees were forced into working from home.

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston Ltd was exploring a potential deal to buy Aryzta.

George Weston Ltd is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing - including the Penneys and Brown Thomas brands.

Aryzta says it had received a number of approaches.

