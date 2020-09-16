Aryzta board member to resign after EGM, having ‘accepted the expected decision of shareholders’

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Annette Flynn will resign from the board of Aryzta following the conclusion of today’s extraordinary general meeting.

Ms Flynn’s position had come under pressure from activist shareholders, who have spent a number of months campaigning for changes to the board of the Swiss-Irish food group.

Activist investors - Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - between them own more than 20pc of Aryzta.

A statement from Aryzta this morning said the board asked Ms Flynn to remain as a member of the board, due to her role as audit committee chair, given the “increased complexities” of the financial year-end in light of the recent resignation of the chief financial officer.

In addition, they highlighted the challenging financial circumstances arising as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the statement said Ms Flynn has “accepted the expected decision of shareholders.”

Gary McGann, chairman of Aryzta, said: “We appreciate Annette’s commitment to Aryzta and thank her for her contribution to the board and for her highly effective stewardship of the audit committee.”

The EGM is due to start at 9am Irish time today.

Online Editors