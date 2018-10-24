Aryzta €800m cash call doomed to fail, claims shareholder

Aryzta will likely fail in its efforts to secure investor approval to raise €800m as it tries to bankroll a revitalisation plan and cut debt, its largest shareholder has claimed.

Cobas Asset Management yesterday ratcheted up its criticism of the planned capital raise.

In a damning missive, it claimed that the embattled Swiss-Irish food group was painting an "unduly grim picture" of its current situation "with the sole intent to convince shareholders to support the excessively large and dilutive capital increase".

It added: "Based on our conversation with the largest shareholders, we deem a vote against the capital increase of €800m at the upcoming AGM as likely."

Cobas controls almost 15pc of Aryzta.

Its next biggest shareholders include Causeway Capital Management, which held a 7.5pc stake at the end of July. CI Financial had just over 5pc, while Black Creek Investment Management also had slightly more than 5pc.

Aryzta, whose CEO is Kevin Toland, will seek shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on November 1 for its capital raise.

It issued a statement last night encouraging shareholders to back the plan.

It plans to use €500m of the equity raised to repay an existing term loan, with €150m earmarked for its Project Renew plan designed to generate cost savings and introduce efficiencies.

Earlier this month, Aryzta chairman Gary McGann urged shareholders to approve the capital raise, insisting that not doing so could jeopardise the business.

The plan has also been backed by key corporate governance advisory groups ISS, Glass Lewis and Ethos.

Cobas has insisted that a €400m capital raise would be sufficient for now to engineer a turnaround at Aryzta.

"With the capital increase of €400m and the cash balance of €517m as reported per July 31, 2018, we believe that the company has sufficient funds to address its working capital needs and time to explore further alternatives as suggested by Cobas," it said.

Cobas added that it would support an additional €400m capital raise if other measures it is proposing, including a refinancing, cannot be executed within 12 months.

It also claimed that one of the "most reputed debt organisations" in the world has provisionally agreed to commit €1.2bn in funds that would enable the bulk of Aryzta's current term loans and other specific debt to be refinanced.

Cobas also wants Aryzta to speed up a disposal process, including the sale of its 50pc stake in French frozen food firm Picard.

