Up to 1,000 Argos workers are set for a 2.5pc pay rise after overwhelmingly backing a new wage agreement.

Argos workers to get pay rise under new wage agreement

Staff at the catalogue shopping chain have voted by 98pc in favour of the increase, which is backdated to July 1 this year.

Their union Mandate said in a statement that the pay deal also includes provisions that ensure members will get more secure hours.

It will mean that existing staff are offered extra hours before new workers are hired.

“This will enable workers to increase their incomes and also provide them with certainty over their earnings,” it said.

Argos activist Sarah Byrne from the Liffey Valley store said the deal will significantly improve conditions for staff.

“The pay increase is obviously welcome, but probably the most important part of this deal is the clarity it provides in relation to hours,” she said.

Independent.ie has contacted Argos for a comment.

Online Editors