Arena Capital launches loan note to raise €20m for wind energy projects

The minimum investment required from investors for the Arena Wind Energy Investment XVII is €10,000 for a term of five years. Stock image/Depositphotos Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Arena Capital Partners has launched a new loan note investment product that promises returns of as much as 30pc as part of a bid to raise €20m from Irish investors for wind energy projects.

The investment firm, based in Santry in Dublin, has already raised €100m through a series of similar loan note-based investment schemes since 2014, according to a prospectus it issued to a network of Irish brokers.

