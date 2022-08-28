Arena Capital launches loan note to raise €20m for wind energy projects

Arena Capital Partners has launched a new loan note investment product that promises returns of as much as 30pc as part of a bid to raise €20m from Irish investors for wind energy projects.

The investment firm, based in Santry in Dublin, has already raised €100m through a series of similar loan note-based investment schemes since 2014, according to a prospectus it issued to a network of Irish brokers.

The finance is to be used for the acquisition, development and operation of a portfolio of renewable energy assets, the firm said.

The minimum investment required from investors for the Arena Wind Energy Investment XVII is €10,000 for a term of five years. Investors can opt for a 5pc per annum “income option” or a 30pc at maturity “growth option”.

Arena said in its investment prospectus for the product that over the past seven years it had “become a dominant player in the small to mid-scale wind market in Europe”.

Loan note investments of this sort are not regulated by the Central Bank

It had developed and acquired over 120 wind turbines located in Northern Ireland, Britain and Italy and that it had a target of more than 50 turbines in 2022, it said.

Arena said that it had recently sold a large portfolio of 109 turbines in Northern Ireland and Britain to London-based institutional fund manager Bluefield Partners.

"The company will be using a significant portion of the funds from the recent asset sale to redeem loan notes that are coming due,” it said in its latest investment prospectus.

Arena did not respond to a request for comment and to queries about the level of returns for existing investors.

The loan-note market in Ireland remains active despite recent difficulties experienced by investors in the Dolphin property scheme.

The Sunday Independent has also reported over recent months that another investment firm, Solar 21, which raised up to €250m via loan notes from Irish investors for a renewable energy project, had delayed some repayments.

Concerns have been raised previously that loan note investments of this sort are not regulated by the Central Bank and not covered by a statutory compensation scheme.