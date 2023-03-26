Arena barred by Central Bank from offering regulated financial services

A regulated financial services firm – with ties to wind energy investment firm Arena Capital – has been ordered by the Central Bank to suspend the provision of financial services.

The directive by the Central Bank to Arena Financial Services Limited (AFSL) comes just as a row between the shareholders of Arena Capital – a substantial player in the loan note market which claims to have €500m of assets under management – is due to be aired in the High Court tomorrow.

Although the two issues are not connected, the two firms share an office building at Dublin Airport Business Park and have had common shareholders and directors.

On Tuesday, AFSL, an investment intermediary, wrote to clients giving ‘notice that the Central Bank directs the firm to suspend the provision of any financial services for a period of 12 months from March 7, 2023.’

“I, Barry Corcoran of Arena Financial Services Ltd, with regret have been ordered by the Central Bank to notify you of the direction they have put on the firm,” wrote Corcoran, the owner and a former director of the firm.

He cited Section 45 of the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013 explaining the Central Bank deemed it necessary to take the action “in the interests of the proper and effective regulation of financial service providers”.

AFSL must suspend provision of regulated financial services, including insurance distribution, investment business services and mortgage intermediary and advisory services.

The direction from the regulator does not prohibit AFSL from providing administrative support or information to its existing customers or product providers.

Neither AFSL nor Arena Capital has responded to detailed questions from the Sunday Independent.

AFSL, which previously sold Arena Capital loan note products, and other financial services, was originally established by former aircraft engineer Ian Greer, now CEO of Arena Capital, as a partnership with Corcoran and Thomas Costello. It was later incorporated as a limited company and Costello subsequently became owner and managing director of AFSL.

Although Costello is still listed as sole director of AFSL at the Companies Registration Office he no longer has any involvement. In June 2020, after he initially tendered his resignation, the entire shareholding of AFSL was transferred to a firm controlled by Corcoran.

Separately, Corcoran and Costello each own 33pc of loan note specialist Arena Capital. The remaining 34pc is owned by Arena Capital CEO Ian Greer, who owns 34pc. Corcoran and Greer are currently directors of Arena Capital but Costello resigned as a director in 2021.

A preliminary hearing in a legal case between the shareholders of Arena Capital – completely unrelated to the Central Bank’s supervisory actions – is due to be heard in the High Court tomorrow. That action is being taken by Greer and Corcoran, represented by legal firm Arthur Cox, against Costello.

The latest direction from the Central Bank to AFSL follows a previous “temporary suspension of new regulated business” for eight months in 2022, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Last week, when contacted regarding the 2022 suspension, a Central Bank spokesperson said it “confirms that Arena Financial Services Limited is authorised/registered as an investment business firm under the Investment Intermediaries Act, 1995, as an insurance intermediary under the European Union (Insurance Distribution) Regulations 2018, as a mortgage credit intermediary under the European Union (Consumer Mortgage Credit Agreements) Regulations 2016 and as a mortgage intermediary under the Consumer Credit Act, 1995.”

“The Central Bank cannot comment on matters in relation to individual firms. Issues in relation to an entity’s compliance with requirements arising from the Companies Acts are a matter for the Corporate Enforcement Authority,” it said.

Asked on Thursday to comment further on the new suspension that began on March 7, the Central Bank declined to provide any further details as it cannot by law discuss details relating to a regulated firm.

The suspension of AFSL’s financial service business comes at a time when the Central Bank has voiced concern about the selling of unregulated financial products by regulated financial firms.

While there is no suggestion of any such issue linked to AFSL or other Arena linked companies, in February, the Central Bank said it was “concerned that there are risks for consumers from the rapid rise of the marketing of new types of unregulated financial products”, it said.