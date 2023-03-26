| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Arena barred by Central Bank from offering regulated financial services

Brokerage has close links to loan note provider Arena Capital, itself embroiled in a shareholder row

The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

Close

The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

The Central Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

Fearghal O'Connor

A regulated financial services firm – with ties to wind energy investment firm Arena Capital – has been ordered by the Central Bank to suspend the provision of financial services.

The directive by the Central Bank to Arena Financial Services Limited (AFSL) comes just as a row between the shareholders of Arena Capital – a substantial player in the loan note market which claims to have €500m of assets under management – is due to be aired in the High Court tomorrow.

Most Watched

Privacy