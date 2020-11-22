| 4°C Dublin

Arden forestry fraud investors share in €1.9m

'Arden was set up in 2016 and entered contracts to sell 860 acres of forest land to mainly older investors in the UK and Europe.' Stock photo: Chris Ison/PA Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

The liquidator of Arden Forestry Management Ltd, a company which fraudulently sold Irish forests to investors, has distributed €1.9m to creditors.

Among the creditors to receive funds in recent weeks are most of the 166 investors who poured €5.3m in to the scam.

Liquidator Declan de Lacy of PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes said in a recent filing that this interim distribution was equal to 36c in the Euro.

