Arden forestry fraud investors share in €1.9m

'Arden was set up in 2016 and entered contracts to sell 860 acres of forest land to mainly older investors in the UK and Europe.' Stock photo: Chris Ison/PA

The liquidator of Arden Forestry Management Ltd, a company which fraudulently sold Irish forests to investors, has distributed €1.9m to creditors.

Among the creditors to receive funds in recent weeks are most of the 166 investors who poured €5.3m in to the scam.

Liquidator Declan de Lacy of PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes said in a recent filing that this interim distribution was equal to 36c in the Euro.

Arden was set up in 2016 and entered contracts to sell 860 acres of forest land to mainly older investors in the UK and Europe. In reality, the founders of the company owned only a few dozen acres, none of which was sold to the investors. Land registry certificates supplied to investors were forgeries. The liquidator has carried out extensive works to recover money invested in the scheme, accessing over €700,000 held in an account in Dubai. He also sold two apartments in Spain bought by Arden co-founder Garett Hevey out of investor funds. In 2019 Hevey was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with the final year suspended. In February of this year this was found to be "unduly lenient" by the Court of Appeal and he was given an extra two years in jail.