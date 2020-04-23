Ardagh withdraws 2020 guidance, boosts cash buffers against trade disruption risks

Metal and glass packaging firm Ardagh has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and boosted its liquidity to $1.5bn to cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

The Luxembourg-based firm led by Irish chief executive Paul Coulson announced the moves alongside its first-quarter earnings today, which showed no losses attributable to virus-related disruption of customers, markets and supply chains.

But Ardagh warned that it expects to see its turnover suffer from all three effects in the current quarter at both of its Europe and Americas divisions, covering operations both in North America and Brazil.

Group sales slid by 1pc to $1.62bn (€1.5bn). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) also fell by 1pc to $273m, better than Ardagh’s most recent February forecast.

“First-quarter results were in line with our expectations, with no material impact from Covid-19,” Mr Coulson, who is also the firm’s top shareholder, said in a statement. “The commitment and dedication of our teams during this challenging period has been outstanding, enabling all our production facilities to continue to serve the beverage and food supply chain.”

“It is too early to assess the macroeconomic impact of the pandemic and, accordingly, we are withdrawing our 2020 financial guidance,” he said. “However, our defensive end markets, proven operating model and $1.5 billion in liquidity position us to successfully manage this uncertain environment.”

Ardagh principally manufactures and distributes metal cans and glass bottles for beverages. The firm said its workers have been deemed ‘essential’ in all American and European markets because they are involved in ensuring the safe delivery of food and drinks.

“As a result, all our global operations are permitted to continue to operate and did so continuously through the quarter. We will continue to manage our capacity in response to the evolution of demand,” Ardagh said.

The firm said it expects to experience lower demand for its products in the current quarter, citing “restrictions on travel, imposition of quarantines and prolonged closures of workplaces and other businesses, including hospitality, leisure and entertainment outlets, and the related cancellation of events”.

“The Covid-19 impact on capital markets could also impact our cost of borrowing,” it added.

