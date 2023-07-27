Ardagh Group reports €131m loss for first half of 2023

Irish-founded Ardagh Group, one of the world’s biggest packaging firms, recorded a loss of $144 million (€131 million) in the first six months of the year.

This was due in part to significant restructuring costs of $71m, as well as an impairment charge of $61m relating to the group’s property.

This came after the closure of two glass production facilities in the United States, one in Louisiana and one in North Carolina.

Ardagh, which was founded and is led by Irish billionaire Paul Coulson, provides a range of packaging services. This includes making drinks cans and bottles for some of the best-known consumer brands in the world, including Coca-Cola and Heineken.

Coulson has a 36 pc stake in the ultimate holding company behind Ardagh.

The closure of the two US plants was linked by local media to falling sales of Bud Light. The beer has faced a backlash following a marketing campaign using transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

In total, Ardagh Group reported revenue of $4.7bn in the six months to the end of June, up slightly compared to $4.5bn during the same period in 2022.

Adjusted earnings before deductions were $722m in the first half of 2023, up from $609m the year before.

However, during both years the company recorded significant deprecation charges.

While in the first half of 2022, the group made a $40m profit, it fell into the red in 2023, with its $144m loss.

Ardagh Group owns 100pc of Ardagh Glass Packaging and 76pc of Ardagh Metal Packaging.

The group operates more than dozens of packaging facilities around the globe, with operations in the Americas, Europe and Africa.

Despite the group loss, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) declared a dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share, which is payable on September 28, 2023.

The firm is one of the largest firms in its industry across Europe and the Americas.

AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries. It employs more than 6,300 people, and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

The company has been investing heavily in increasing production in recent years. This has come due to increased demand for recyclable products from regions such as the Americas and Europe.