Applegreen reports ‘strong’ recovery as earnings fall by over 50pc

Applgreen says it has experienced a “strong recovery” in sales volumes following initial government lockdowns in Ireland and the UK, as reported a fall in earnings of over 50pc for the first half of the year.

The positive momentum has carried into its third quarter, according to interim results from the forecourt retailer

“Our balance sheet has recovered strongly from the initial impact of Covid-19 giving us ample liquidity and asset strength to allow the business to continue to deliver on its strategic ambitions,” the company said.

Applegreen’s group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were €25.3m for the first half of the year, down from €58.9m in the same period last year.

Group revenue of €1.1bn, which is down from €1.5bn in the corresponding period in 2019, reflected a sales reduction of 26.6pc from the impact of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The company, which has operations in Ireland, the UK, and the United States, had net debt of €550.7m at June 30.

In order to preserve liquidity in the current environment, the board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend.

Applegreen said it has seen a sharp recovery and positive momentum in quarter two and into quarter three, aided by government stimulus, increased traffic volumes and staycations. In particular, its Welcome Break business in the UK has recovered well, it said.

Bob Etchingham, CEO of Applegreen, said: “This performance further demonstrates the resilience of our business model and of our sector.

We have learnt a lot during this crisis and are confident that we will emerge as a stronger organisation that is well positioned to benefit from future opportunities across all of our markets."

