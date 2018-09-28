Applegreen raises €175m to help fund UK acquisition

Petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen has raised €175m to help fund its acquisition of Welcome Break in the UK.

Applegreen announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in the UK motorway service area operator for €362m in August.

In a significantly oversubscribed placing, 28,782,895 new ordinary shares were issued at a placing price of €6.08 per placing share.

Commenting on the placing, Bob Etchingham, CEO of Applegreen, said that he was "delighted at the very strong support and encouragement from existing shareholders and new investors."

"This acquisition is transformational for our company in the strategically important UK market and we look forward to completion at the end of October."

"Building a wide and high quality investor base in parallel with expanding our business across chosen markets are core objectives and this transaction and associated equity raise significantly advances that strategy."

The Welcome Break portfolio consists of 24 motorway service areas, two trunk road service areas, as well as 29 hotels across 35 locations in the UK.

Its sites are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and attract around 85 million motorway customers each year.

Goodbody Stockbrokers and Shore Capital are acting as joint bookrunners to the share placing.

