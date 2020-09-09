| 16.5°C Dublin

Applegreen part of group awarded NY motorway deal

Service area scheme expands Applegreen's US presence after first entering the market in 2014

John Mulligan

A consortium that includes Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen has been awarded a conditional 33-year lease to design, construct and operate 27 motorway service areas on the 917km New York State Thruway.

Stock market-listed Applegreen is part of the Empire State Thruway consortium that is led by British infrastructure investment group John Laing.

The consortium was initially selected in May to redevelop the service areas and is now in the process of securing finance for the project.