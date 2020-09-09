Applegreen part of group awarded NY motorway deal

A consortium that includes Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen has been awarded a conditional 33-year lease to design, construct and operate 27 motorway service areas on the 917km New York State Thruway.

Stock market-listed Applegreen is part of the Empire State Thruway consortium that is led by British infrastructure investment group John Laing.

The consortium was initially selected in May to redevelop the service areas and is now in the process of securing finance for the project.

Subject to the lease award completing, the consortium will invest $300m (€254m) between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2025 in redevelopment capital expenditure, which will comprise a mix of equity and project finance debt.

Applegreen, which already has an extensive presence in the United States, will operate all 84 food and beverage outlets and a retail store on each site.

Applegreen, whose CEO is Bob Etchingham, is expected to have a minority shareholding in the consortium and its equity contribution for the transaction is still to be determined and will be agreed as part of completing the consortium's financial plan.

The contract award to the consortium is subject to the successful completion of that plan and its subsequent approval by the New York State Thruway Authority and approval of the final agreement.

The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo initially announced plans in 2018 to redevelop the service areas.

The contract with Empire State Thruway Partners involves two phases of construction. Phase one includes 16 service areas with staged reconstruction expected to begin in 2021. Phase two includes 11 service areas with renovations expected to begin in January 2023.

To ensure continuity of services, no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time.

It is not expected that there would be any equity contribution required from Applegreen before 2023.

The Thruway runs from the outskirts of New York City north to the state capital, Albany and continues to Buffalo in the west of the state. It handles approximately 250m trips annually, and accounts for an estimated 12.8bn kilometres of travel each year. It is the longest toll superhighway system in the United States.

Applegreen first entered the US market in 2014, initially concentrating activities there around Massachusetts and Long Island. However, it has since expanded to other areas including South Carolina and Florida.

Last year it acquired leases on 46 forecourts across Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and bought a 40pc stake in a Connecticut-based highway services operator.