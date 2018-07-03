Applegreen gets sun boost as it launches new fuel

The good weather has been "fantastic" for forecourt retailer Applegreen, according to its chief operations officer, Joe Barrett.

He said that sales of items such as ice-cream and soft-drinks have spiked, but that the effect is balanced out by lower sales of items such as tea and coffee.

"It’s been fantastic,” he said. "We’ve had a huge increase in our sweets, our drinks and our ice-creams, but there’s been a big reduction in things like teas and coffees. "

The chain, which generates almost 70pc of its profits from food and store sales, was hit along with other retailers earlier this year when the country was battered by Storm Emma. That saw many retailers shut up shop for a couple of days.

Mr Barrett was speaking as Applegreen today launches its so-called Fuelgood initiative today. It claims that a new additive to its petrol and diesel being rolled out across its forecourts from this month will result in an effective saving of four cent a litre to motorists due to better performance.

Mr Barrett said the additive improves engine performance and results in fewer harmful emissions. He added that the improved fuel will not result in a price increase.

Applegreen has almost 190 service stations in Ireland.

Mr Barrett said the group, which is listed on the stock market, continues to seek expansion opportunities in the United States, where it announced last month that it will take on an additional 43 filling stations, all of them based in Florida.

Applegreen will take charge of the first of those new stations on September 4, and take charge of two a week thereafter. The chain also has a significant presence in the UK.

