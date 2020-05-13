Applegreen cuts directors salaries, extends credit facility to provide greater flexibility

Forecourt giant Applegreen has cut base salaries for executive directors by around 20pc from April 1 for a period of three months.

The group has also implemented graduated salary cost reductions on a temporary basis for support staff across the organisation.

In addition, it has extended its revolving credit facility (RCF) to allow it greater liquidity flexibility as it navigates the Covid-19 crisis, according to a statement from the group.

The company has converted €52.5m of the accordion facility in its existing Applegreen banking facilities into its RCF.

Applegreen said its lenders have also agreed to “substantially” relax or remove covenant conditions for the tests arising in each quarter up to and including June next year.

“Whilst it is important to have additional headroom in our facilities, we do not anticipate drawing down these additional facilities,” the company said.

“We reiterate our view that we have sufficient cash to get us through this cycle based on a scenario where movement continues to be severely restricted to the end of May with the expectation that restrictions will then ease gradually before normalising in Q4.”

Applegreen added that it has “adequate existing cash resources to trade through a downside scenario where the recovery period is more prolonged, to the end of 2021.”

All Applegreen sites have remained open and current trading levels are ahead of its baseline assumptions for quarter two.

The recent easing of movement restrictions in each of Applegreen’s markets has, it said, resulted in increased traffic volumes.

“The core Applegreen estate in the Republic of Ireland, UK and US is performing ahead of our original assumptions at the outset of the pandemic, and we expect to be cash positive from June onwards as working capital levels start to rebuild,” it said.

In March Applegreen temporarily reduced headcount by more than 4,800 employees in Ireland and the UK, from 11,500, under the respective government job retention schemes.

At the time it also said it would be deferring executive director bonuses, implementing a recruitment freeze and suspending its 2019 final dividend.

Online Editors