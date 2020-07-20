Applegreen continues to trade profitably

Forecourt giant Applegreen says it has remained profitable at an earnings level in the three months to June 30.

During the period the company traded ahead of its Covid expectations, according to an update from the group.

The Welcome Break business in the UK, which is dependent on motorway volumes, traded in line with management's expectations for the second quarter, with the company adding that trading “continues to improve” as restrictions are lifted.

The remainder of the Applegreen estate traded ahead of management's expectations, on the back of strong store sales, good fuel margins and “extensive”cost saving measures.

Earlier this year Applegreen said it was cutting the base salaries of its executive directors by around 20pc from April 1 for three months.

The company also temporarily reduced headcount by more than 4,80S0 employees in Ireland and the UK under terms of their respective government job retention schemes.

As at June 30 Applegreen had net external debt of approximately €550m, which includes Welcome Break debt facilities that are non-recourse to the wider Applegreen group.

Looking at the Welcome Break subsidiary specifically, management believe that the business has sufficient liquidity and covenant headroom for the next 12 months.

However, if there is a second prolonged national lockdown across the UK caused by another wave of Covid-19, this would likely result in a breach of the revised banking covenants.

If this were to occur, “the board would need to take further mitigating actions and/or re-negotiate with lenders to avoid potentially triggering a repayment of outstanding debt,” Applegreen said.

Nonetheless, given the non-recourse nature of the Welcome Break debt, such circumstances would not impact on the operations of the wider Applegreen group, it added.

Jason Molins, analyst at Goodbody, said it was an “encouraging update, with the group delivering a solid operating performance in extremely challenging trading conditions.”

