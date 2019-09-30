Apple tax pot on course to lose €70m a year awaiting verdict – C&AG

THE Apple tax pot is losing money and on course to shrink by €70m a year because of investment losses, even before legal and management costs, according to the State’s financial watchdog.

The State has placed the €14.3bn fund into escrow while legal challenges against the European Commission’s 2016 Apple tax ruling proceed.

Under an agreement with Apple, Irish taxpayers will not have to make up any shortfall if EU courts decide to hand the money back to the tech giant. But if Ireland ultimately is ordered to keep the money, no mechanism exists to reimburse the running expenses and investment losses.

Their joint appeal before the EU’s second-highest court was heard earlier this month in Luxembourg and a judgement is expected before Christmas. However, analysts expect the losing side to appeal to the top EU court, a move likely to extend the outcome by years.

Should Ireland and Apple lose their case, today’s report from the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) suggests the State could receive hundreds of millions less than had they accepted the order, given the conservative investment strategy being employed.

Its report says the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) and Apple jointly agreed in May 2018 to appoint the Bank of New York Mellon as escrow agent with the power to hold and release the funds.

The following month, they appointed three asset management firms - Amundi, Blackrock and Goldman Sachs - to invest those funds into “highly rated euro-denominated fixed income securities”.

“The objective of the investment policy is to preserve the capital value of the escrow fund to the greatest extent possible in light of prevailing market conditions,” it said.

From May to September 2018, the report said, Apple paid 12 payments into the escrow account totalling €14.285bn.

By the end of 2018, the report said, €14m of those deposits already had been lost, leaving €14.271bn. It said the money had been invested overwhelmingly in eurozone government and corporate bonds. These debt securities currently generate investment losses, the report noted, because of “the current negative interest rate environment”.

While the report didn’t break down the bond portfolio by nation or business, many government bonds issued by the eurozone’s most highly rated members have fallen increasingly over the past year into “negative yield” territory. Bonds bearing negative yields pay out less, when redeemed, than their original cost to acquire.

Currently the debt securities issued by most eurozone members - Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, France, Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia, Slovenia and Ireland - all offer negative yields. They continue to be acquired, in part, because these countries enjoy high and stable credit ratings and many funds require money to be invested in low-risk assets.

The report also documented high running costs associated with the escrow fund’s design and maintenance, including €2m in 2018 expenses and another €3.9m in legal and consultancy fees incurred by the Department of Finance, Revenue, NTMA, Central Bank and Chief State Solicitor’s Office.

