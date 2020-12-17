Appian Asset Management sold to UK group Gresham House

Appian has circa €330m under management as at September 30

Boutique investment firm Appian Asset Management is being bought by UK based specialist alternative asset manager, Gresham House.

The transaction values Appian at an estimated €10m, including performance-based earnouts over the coming three years - with an initial consideration of €4.55m.

Gresham House has over £3.3bn (€3.6bn) in assets under management as at June 30 this year, and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange.

Appian was established in 2002 by CEO Patrick Lawless.

Its key shareholders include Mr Lawless, Greg Lawless and Kevin Menton. The firm has circa €330m under management as at September 30, and operates a range of funds which invest globally across traditional and alternative asset classes including equities, property, infrastructure and forestry.

Following the transaction, Mr Lawless will continue to lead the business in Ireland in the new role of managing director of Gresham House Ireland and will join the board of Gresham House Asset Management.

The company will continue to offer all of its existing products and funds, and will also seek to offer relevant products within Gresham House’s range of investment products and services, according to a statement from the firm.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Lawless said the deal was “transformational.”

“It will enable us to offer an increased range of market leading products to existing clients and to institutions and charities in Ireland. Gresham House is one of the leading asset managers on these islands and we look forward to joining their team,” he added.

Gresham House has assets under management on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers.

Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House said: “Appian is a business which, under Patrick’s leadership, has carved out a valuable position in the market here in Ireland.

This deal is driven by our plans to expand internationally and we see Ireland and Europe as key opportunities for growth having already made our first investments in Irish Forestry last year. With its ambitions to increase its presence in alternative asset classes, Appian will be complementary to our existing growth strategy in Ireland.”

The deal is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

