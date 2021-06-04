Anti-cuckoo fund rules will now exempt mortgage-to-rent schemes

The Government is to introduce legislative changes before the Dáil summer recess to exempt Mortgage to Rent (MTR) schemes from new punitive stamp duty charges on multiple house purchases.

The move follows reporting by the Irish Independent that at least 200 families faced having their MTR deals scrapped because of the Government clampdown on cuckoo funds bulk-buying homes.

These deals will now be able to go ahead, according to the Departments of Housing and Finance.

“The necessary legislative changes are being developed to enable this area to be exempted from the 10pc stamp duty charge,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

“It is expected that this will be included in the legislation being brought forward in the coming weeks to extend the business supports announced as part of the Government’s National Economic Plan.”

The 200 families, all of whom were deep in arrears on their mortgages, had made agreements with Home For Life, an MTR scheme approved by the Department of Housing to keep distressed debtors in their homes.

However, as Home For Life did not qualify for an exemption from rules limiting bulk-buying of housing by investment funds, the deals were put on hold.

It is understood the 10pc stamp duty pushed the cost of acquisition and refurbishment to more than 100pc of the typical property value, making the deals unviable to finance commercially – despite deep writedowns offered by the original lenders.

Labour TD Ged Nash queried the oversight earlier this week in two parliamentary questions to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien confirmed that MTR would now be included in the legislation being drawn up to put the new rules on a permanent statutory footing.

“It is my intention that exemptions from the higher stamp duty rate in respect of homes acquired for social and affordable housing, including homes acquired under the MTR scheme, will be included in the legislation that will come before the Oireachtas in the next few weeks to permanently underpin this financial resolution,” he wrote in response to Mr Nash query.

“Addressing this matter through legislation over the next number of weeks should ensure that MTR transactions in progress by Home For Life are concluded.”

Mr Nash welcomed the change of direction by the Government to exempt MTR schemes alongside approved housing bodies and local authorities from the anti-cuckoo fund measures.

“I was alarmed to learn of the risk posed by the recent stamp duty changes to the completion of up to 200 mortgage-to-rent arrangements with Home for Life,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Clearly this was an unintended consequence of the stamp duty reforms... The legislation is urgent and in my view ought to be passed before the Dáil goes into recess in mid-July.”