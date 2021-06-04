| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anti-cuckoo fund rules will now exempt mortgage-to-rent schemes

Over 200 families faced having MTR deals scrapped

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Expand

Close

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien

Jon Ihle

The Government is to introduce legislative changes before the Dáil summer recess to exempt Mortgage to Rent (MTR) schemes from new punitive stamp duty charges on multiple house purchases.

The move follows reporting by the Irish Independent that at least 200 families faced having their MTR deals scrapped because of the Government clampdown on cuckoo funds bulk-buying homes.

These deals will now be able to go ahead, according to the Departments of Housing and Finance.

Most Watched

Privacy