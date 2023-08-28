Annual retail sales rise in July

The volume of retail sales in Ireland increased by 5.9pc in the year to July 2023, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.

Excluding motor trades, the total volume of sales was up by just 0.3pc in the year to July.

As well as higher volumes, the value of retail sales was also on the rise compared to the same period last year.

The value of sales rose by 8.6pc in the year to July, the CSO revealed.

However, overall volumes dipped by 0.8pc in July from the prior month as wet weather dampened retail sales.

Bar sales were down 5.5pc from June as poor weather conditions impacted socialising across the month of July.

Consumers were also looking to reduce spending last month as food prices continue to rise. The latest report from research group Kantar showed that grocery price inflation stood at 12.8pc in the 12 weeks to August 6.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco from specialised stores declined by 4.3pc in July and were down 8.7pc from a year ago.

Some categories also saw a drop in sales as consumers faced soaring costs, with hardware sales down 3.5pc across the month.

The volume of fuel sales was up slightly in June, the data showed. Sales rose by 0.4pc from Juneand jumped 6.3pc on an annual basis.

While rainy weather impacted shoppers throughout July, Falcon AM, the asset manager for Blanchardstown shopping centre in Dublin, recorded a strong performance across the month.

“Covered centres tend to fare well during periods of bad weather and this is reflected in what we saw over the summer in Blanchardstown Centre, where footfall was up 9pc on July 2022, and 8pc up on July 2019, pre-Covid,” director Bernard Nulty said.

Tenants in the centre recorded a boost in the sales compared to a year earlier, Mr Nulty reported.

“Catering and food and beverage tenants in particular saw a bounce of between 5pc – 10pc in their sales reports in July, compared to the same month last year, perhaps benefiting from the adverse conditions outdoors,” he added.

As August comes to a close, Blanchardstown Centre has also noted growth in both footfall and sales reporting from its tenants in recent weeks.