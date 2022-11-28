Annual retail sales decline for sixth month in a row

Retail sales fell on an annual basis for the sixth month in a row last month in a sign that inflation is still dampening consumer appetite before the vital Christmas shopping season.

The volume of sales decreased by 2.6pc in October compared to the same month last year.

However, sales remained steady from September, with volumes up 0.7pc across the month, indicating a slight bump after the Government’s expansionary Budget 2023.

This slowdown in spending comes as consumers face increases in the prices of essential purchases, such as groceries and fuel, amid the cost-of-living crisis.

As grocery inflation pushed up prices in the supermarket, consumers opted to buy less, with purchases of food and beverages down 8.9pc compared to October 2021.

Earlier this month, research group Kantar revealed that grocery inflation is now running at a record 13.4pc here, with consumers now facing paying €941 more per year for their supermarket shop.

Consumers continued to face the impact of higher fuel costs in October. While the value of fuel sales soared by 18.8pc across the month compared to October last year, the volume of sales rose only by 1.9pc.

Furniture purchases were also down 6pc in the same period.

However, clothing and footwear sales were up 6.5pc compared to last year, while purchases at the pub were up 3pc as consumers opted to head out in October.

Despite this, bar sales remained 7.5pc below levels recorded in February 2020 pre-pandemic.

Overall, October sales remained 3.2pc higher than pre-pandemic levels despite inflationary pressures. According to the latest Bank of Ireland economic pulse survey, two-thirds of retailers now expect their turnover to be the same or higher than last year.

This comes despite the fact that just three in five shoppers intend to spend the same or more on Christmas presents this year.

This figure reflects a decrease from 2021 when 75pc of shoppers planned to spend more or the same on gifts.

Online sales in Ireland also declined to 4.8pc last month, down from 5.5pc recorded in October 2021. This was also down from 6pc recorded during the first year of the pandemic in October 2020.