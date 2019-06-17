Andrew MacFarlane appointed as Etihad Airways CFO

ABU Dhabi based Etihad Airways has appointed former Aer Lingus chief financial officer Andrew MacFarlane as its new group CFO.

He’ll replace Mark Powers who left Etihad earlier this year for personal reasons. Since leaving Aer Lingus in 2014, Andrew MacFarlane has worked with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Etihad has begun a five-year turnaround strategy led by group chief executive Tony Douglas, including cancelling dozens of Airbus and Boeing aircraft orders worth tens of billions of dollars.

