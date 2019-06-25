Andrew Keating to leave CFO role with Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland’s chief financial officer (CFO) Andrew Keating is leaving the bank, for a job with an international organisation outside the financial services sector.

Mr Keating has been CFO and a member of the board since 2012, and was seen as a potential successor to former CEO Richie Boucher, until the appointment of current Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh in 2017.

He is expected to leave the bank by the end of this year, Bank of Ireland said in a statement. A process to appoint a successor will now commence and in the meantime Andrew Keating will remain in the role for the coming months, the bank said.

Francesca McDonagh and Bank of Ireland chairman Patrick Kennedy both paid tribute to Mr Keating.

"Over the past seven years Andrew has demonstrated a strong track record of successful financial leadership.

"He has built a market leading finance function within the Group and has shown exceptional commitment in his role as CFO. I wish to acknowledge Andrew’s strong support to me in my role as Group CEO and wish him every success in the next phase of his career," Francesca McDonagh said.

Bank of Ireland Chairman, Patrick Kennedy, added; "I have worked closely with Andrew over the past seven years in his role as CFO and Board colleague.

"During that time, Andrew has been a key member of the Board and Group Executive team that saw Bank of Ireland repay fully all State Aid, return the Group to sustainable profitability and resume dividend payments to our shareholders.

"I wish him the very best for the future."

