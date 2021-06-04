| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Post will not launch mortgage business until at least next year

Company says discussions with partners are at an advanced stage

An Post CEO David McRedmond Expand

Close

An Post CEO David McRedmond

An Post CEO David McRedmond

An Post CEO David McRedmond

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

An Post expects to launch its mortgage offering by the middle of next year.

The company first said in 2018 it was planning to launch a mortgage offering last year that would shake up the market.

This year has seen both Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland announce plans to withdraw from Ireland, reducing competition for consumers.

Most Watched

Privacy