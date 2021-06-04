An Post will not launch mortgage business until at least next year

An Post expects to launch its mortgage offering by the middle of next year.

The company first said in 2018 it was planning to launch a mortgage offering last year that would shake up the market.

This year has seen both Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland announce plans to withdraw from Ireland, reducing competition for consumers.

The State-owned company said it is currently at advanced stages with another partner “that looks interesting”.

“But the deal is never done until the deal is done,” Debbie Byrne, managing director of retail at An Post, said.

The company expects to have a mortgage offering towards the middle of 2022 “all going well… but there is a lot of stuff to still be ironed out”.

Over the past two years An Post said it has had “very advanced discussions” on mortgage offerings with five partners.

“If we come to the market we need to bring something different, we need to bring something that offers value for money,” Ms Byrne said.

The company also has “big ambitions” to get into small business lending.

“There will never been a better opportunity for An Post to extend a foothold in banking and financial services,” David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post, said.

The company reported a loss of €32m for 2020, as it incurred a one-off cost of €50m due to the Covid-19 pandemic, even though parcel delivers doubled during the year, with increasing numbers of people shopping online.

Revenue at the company increased to €915.5m in 2020, from €892m in 2019, according to its annual results.

Overall, An Post reported profits of €33m before depreciation, amortisation, transformation costs, one-off items, and taxation, boosted by a surge in online shopping and growth in new financial services. This was down from a profit of €79.6m the previous year.

Its mail and parcel business had revenue of €655.8m last year up from €614.4m in 2019.

Parcels currently make up about 25pc of the An Post business.

“More consumers have learned how to shop online. Consumers who have shopped say for apparel are now shopping [online] in new segments such as household goods or entertainment goods… we are still anticipating fairly strong growth this year,” Mr McRedmond said.

The company expects a growth rate of 15pc in parcels next year and in 2023, and 10pc growth in 2024.

Revenue in the retail business was €151m last year down from €162.9m in 2019 mainly due to the impact of Covid‑19 on foreign exchange and social welfare transactions. The pandemic has accelerated the electronic payment to social welfare recipients.

During the year letter volumes declined by 7pc.

“2020 for An Post was all about being a public service,” Mr McRedmond said.

“While the costs from Covid were a major hit on the organisation, An Post’s strong financial recovery in the previous few years meant the costs could be fully funded from our balance sheet,” he added.

An Post said it has experienced a “very strong start” to this year, with revenues for quarter one up 11pc versus the same period last year, reflecting continued high parcel volumes and a recovery in letter volumes.