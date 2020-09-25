An Post restores services to the United States, Australia and New Zealand

Letter and parcel services to the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will resume fully next Tuesday, An Post has announced.

Starting from September 29, customers can send letters and parcels up to 10kg to these four countries like before, after a lengthy disruption was caused by limited air freight capacity.

Cyril McGrane, An Post Director of International Mails, said he’s looking forward to restoring these services.

“We know how important mails and parcels from home are for our communities there at this time,” he said.

“We’re also maintaining current international postage rates for customers, despite the actual cost of air freight increasing due to fewer flights and much reduced capacity in recent months.”

Read More

He said that An Post is ensuring there are ample airmail services for sending Christmas mail to family and friends abroad.

“Much as we hate mentioning so early, the post early for Christmas advice will be more important than ever this year.”

With business typically being more busy during Christmas, customers are advised to send things earlier this year to ensure they arrive on time. “Early means very early” for Christmas 2020 posting.

An Post’s website states to check the last dates of posting for Christmas as they differ for each destination worldwide.

“Postal services are operating in a complex global situation where transport and logistics networks have been seriously impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr McGane said.

“Working with our postal peers across the globe, we are dealing with a constantly changing situation with some routes being restricted and others being restored, all the time.”

In the last few weeks, service has been restored to around 14 countries, including South Africa, South Korea and Croatia. For live updates, customers are advised to consult An Post’s website.

Last Christmas, An Post made one million euro more letter sales than it did in 2018.

Read More

Online Editors