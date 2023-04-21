An Post hires Goodbody to manage deal to sell National Lottery stake

An Post has appointed Goodbody as advisers for the potential sale of its stake in the National Lottery as momentum for an historic deal gathers pace.

The State postal service company, a junior shareholder in lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), has engaged the stockbroker to help guide it through a potentially tricky transaction that is likely to end Irish ownership of the games operator.

The appointment suggests An Post has decided to follow Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) into a process to sell 100pc of PLI, the National Lottery licence holder they own together with An Post Pension Funds.

The three parties made a successful €405m bid in 2014 to operate the National Lottery for a 20-year licence period.

Goodbody was a sell-side adviser for An Post on that transaction, too – a lucrative privatisation of the State asset under the auspices of An Bord Snip.

But in March, OTPP retained investment bank UBS to manage the disposal of the 78.6pc share of PLI it acquired in that transaction.

Unlike the 2014 sale, where An Post kept a small stake, OTPP’s exit will most likely mean the end of the postal company’s long-term involvement in the lottery. It would also undo the 2014 consortium and pass the licence on to a new owner.

Under a "drag and tag" arrangement, An Post is required to sell its 10.7pc shareholding if OTPP decides to exit, but OTPP must include An Post in any sales process it undertakes.

The terms effectively make An Post a forced seller if OTPP moves while also ensuring it can influence the deal despite being a minority owner.

Swiss-based lottery operator Allwyn, Europe’s largest lottery group, is seen as a frontrunner among a group of potential international bidders for OTPP’s stake in PLI, having closed two sales with the Canadians in recent months.

The company, which is owned by Czech private equity group KKCG, won the contract to operate the UK national lottery licence starting next year and bought the current operator Camelot from OTPP in late 2022.

It followed up with the purchase of Camelot Lottery Solutions, which runs online lottery systems and owns the Illinois state lottery, in a separate deal with OTPP.

The disposal of PLI would end OTPP’s involvement with lottery assets.

Allwyn has reportedly already held talks with the UBS bankers running the sale for OTPP, as well as management at PL.

It is unclear what kind of price PLI would fetch this time around.

The National Lottery made sales of €1.05bn in 2021, its most successful year to date. An Post’s shareholding was valued at €31.75m and generated €6.4m in net cash in 2021, suggesting a value of €300m.

Goodbody’s new head of investment banking, Sinéad Mahon, sits on the board of An Post.

It is understood Goodbody’s involvement in negotiations over PLI began before Ms Mahon’s appointment in March and that she has recused herself from related discussions on both the Goodbody and An Post sides.

Goodbody, An Post, OTPP and Allwyn all declined to comment.