An Post hires Goodbody to manage deal to sell National Lottery stake

Postal operator likely to follow Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan into a process to sell 100pc of Premier Lotteries Ireland

Swiss-based lottery operator Allwyn is seen as a frontrunner among a group of potential international bidders. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins Expand

Swiss-based lottery operator Allwyn is seen as a frontrunner among a group of potential international bidders. Photo: Arthur Carron/Collins

Jon Ihle

An Post has appointed Goodbody as advisers for the potential sale of its stake in the National Lottery as momentum for an historic deal gathers pace.

The State postal service company, a junior shareholder in lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), has engaged the stockbroker to help guide it through a potentially tricky transaction that is likely to end Irish ownership of the games operator.

