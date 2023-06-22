An Post eyes 1,000 job cuts over coming years

Semi-state ruled out compulsory redundancies as income shifts from letters to ecommerce

An Post expects to cut around 1000 jobs over the next five years but management ruled out any compulsory redundancies. The State owned postal company, which reported a significant rise in revenue and earnings for 2022 also ruled out any further increase in the price of stamps.

Speaking at An Post’s new headquarters overlooking Dublin Port, CEO David McRedmond said job losses are not a target but are likely as the company adjusts to a new market with lower volumes of letters and higher ecommerce related income. An anticipated reduction of 1000 full time equivalent roles may not mean 1000 people, when overtime and other factors are taken into account, he said.

The semi-state had a total staff of 10,104 at the end of 2022 – down 300 on the previous year.

All employees will receive a one-off €750 cost of living payment this year in addition to agreed pay increases.

Around 900 staff are in the process of moving from An Post’s historic headquarters at the GPO on O’Connell Street where the post office and a museum will be retained as the rest of the iconic building is handed over the Office of Public Works (OPW) for use by government.

The state owned group said revenue in 2022 was level with prior year, while earnings (EBITDA) of €18.6m were up 15pc on prior year

The year’s results were significantly impacted by a one-off accounting cost of €218m booked for the year linked to the group’s pension, which moved from a deficit to a significant surplus last year.

The company said a strong recovery in the second half with revenues up 3.5pc versus the second half of 2022.

While traditional letter delivery and social welfare services are in decline revenue is being replaced by accelerating growth in financial services, especially An Post Money and Agency Banking as well as parcels delivery linked to online shopping. Speaking to reporters, David McRedmond warned however that barriers to commerce are rising as the European Union tightens its excise regime, including between the UK and Ireland. The new EU Customs’ regime is being implemented earlier and more onerously in Ireland than anywhere else in the EU and has substantially reduced imports from outside the bloc, especially Britain.

Imports of parcels from Britain through postal channels fell by 68pc last year as it became tougher for individuals and small businesses to send parcels through the mail. Big companies are better able to deal with increased bureaucracy and stand to benefit over time, he said.

Mr McRedmond who was named as a potential candidate to take over as head of RTE earlier this year said possible move came before a government decision to extend his An Post contract which is now in the process of being renewed for a further three years.

After hiking the price of a basic stamp by 23pc since the start of 2022 to €1.35.

An Post’s chief financial office, Peter Quinn, all but ruled out any further rise this year.