An Post expects to launch mortgage offering by mid next year

An Post expects to launch its mortgage offering by the middle of next year.

The company first said in 2018 it was planning to launch a mortgage offering last year that would shake up the market.

This year has seen both Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland announce plans to withdraw from Ireland, reducing competition.

The State-owned company is currently at in advanced stages with another partner “that looks interesting,” Debbie Byrne, managing director of retail at An Post, said.

“But the deal is never done until the deal is done.”

The company expects to have a mortgage offering towards the middle of 2022 “all going well, but there is a lot of stuff to still be ironed out.”

Over the past two years An Post said it has had “very advanced discussions” with partners.

“If we come to the market we need to bring something different, we need to bring something that offers value for money,” Ms Byrne said.

The company also has “big ambitions” to get into SME lending.

“There will never been a better opportunity for An Post to extend a foothold in banking and financial services,” according to David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post.

The company reported a loss of €32m in respect of 2020, as it incurred a one-off cost of €50m in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parcel delivers doubled during the year, with increasing numbers of people shopping online.

Parcels currently make up about 25pc of the An Post business.

Revenue at the company increased to €915.5m in 2020, from €892m in 2019.

An Post reported profits of €33m before depreciation, amortisation, transformation costs, one-off items, and taxation, boosted by a surge in online shopping and growth in new financial services.

“More consumers have learned how to shop online… Consumers who have shopped say for apparel are now shopping [online] in new segments such as household goods or entertainment goods… we are still anticipating fairly strong growth this year,” Mr McRedmond said.

The company expects a growth rate of 15pc in parcels next year and the year after, and then 10pc growth in 2023.