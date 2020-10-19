Amryt signs distribution deal for its drug across 17 jurisdictions

Drug firm Amryt Pharma, which makes treatments for rare conditions, has signed a distribution agreement with Swixx BioPharma of Switzerland.

Amryt has appointed Swixx as exclusive distributor of Lojuxta (lomitapide) across 17 jurisdictions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The agreement follows on from Amryt’s appointment in June of Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta (metreleptin) across the CEE territories.

Under the agreement, Swixx will distribute Lojuxta from this month in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.

In addition, from January next year, Swixx will expand its distribution of Lojuxta into Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, said: “Lomitapide is an important contributor to Amryt’s commercial performance and growth and today’s announcement demonstrates the progress we are making in expanding lomitapide’s reach in existing and new territories.

This agreement will help bring lomitapide to even more patients in need. Also, we are excited to grow and consolidate our existing partnership with Swixx who currently distribute metreleptin exclusively across the CEE territories.”

Earlier this year Dublin-based Amryt Pharma withdrew its shares from Euronext Dublin following the its July listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Amryt reported combined revenues of $154.1m (€142m) in 2019,13.1pc higher than the previous year.

Gross profit was $16m, up from $11m in 2018.

Online Editors