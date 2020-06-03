Amryt Pharma signs distribution deal for its drug across 17 jurisdictions

Amryt Pharma, which makes treatments for rare conditions, has signed an agreement with Swixx BioPharma of Switzerland for the distribution of its drug Myalepta (metreleptin).

Myalepta was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in July 2018 as a treatment, in conjunction with diet, to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with generalised and partial lipodystrophy.

Leptin deficiency can cause severe obesity.

Under the terms of the deal, Amryt has appointed Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta in the European Union territories of Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.

In addition, Swixx will distribute Myalepta for Amryt in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

These represent new territories for Amryt, which it said provides scope to further accelerate revenue growth.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, said: "Metreleptin is currently the most significant driver of revenue growth for Amryt with sales growing 49pc in Q1 2020 versus the same period in 2019.

We believe that the product is still relatively early in its growth trajectory and that this agreement will significantly accelerate our launch of metreleptin across the EMEA."

Amryt saw its revenue and gross profit jump last year, helped by its September acquisition of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Amryt reported combined revenues of $154.1m (€142m) in 2019, 13.1pc higher than the previous year.

Gross profit was $16m, up from $11m in 2018.

Online Editors