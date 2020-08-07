Amryt Pharma raises 2020 outlook citing sales growth and drug trials

AMRYT Pharma raised its outlook and posted better-than-expected revenues just weeks after the Irish-led firm launched a new listing on Nasdaq.

Its Q2 revenues rose to $46.2m (€38.9m), 22pc higher than a year ago and 4pc higher than the first quarter. The firm says it expects to record full-year revenues topping $170m, up from $154.1m in 2019.

Shares in Dublin-based Amryt - which also are listed on Euronext Dublin and the AIM market - closed unchanged at £1.86 in London but rose 1pc in New York to $11.25. This values Amryt at $357m (€300m).

Davy Stockbrokers raised its end-of-year price target to £3.20 citing sales growth for Amryt's two commercial drugs.

Sales of Myalept - used to treat patients with abnormal distribution of body fat - grew by 33pc to $27.9m, while sales of cholesterol treatment Lojuxta grew by 8pc to $18.1m. Sold in the US under the brand name Juxtapid, that drug limits the intestine's absorption of cholesterol following meals.

Amryt gained ownership of both drugs when it acquired bankrupt Boston-based rival Aegerion Pharmaceuticals in September.

In April, Amryt closed enrolment on phase three trials for a potential treatment of a rare genetic skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa, that causes painful blistering. It can be life-threatening.

Amryt estimates the potential annual market for that product at €880m. Its founder and CEO, Dr. Joe Wiley, says he expects "top-line data" from those trials by October.

"Our business continues to perform and grow beyond our expectations, notwithstanding the obvious challenges we have faced in working through the very different environment presented by the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Amryt's commercial drugs "continue to deliver growth across a host of metrics" and provide "good visibility" through 2020, he said.

