Amryt Pharma files for Nasdaq listing

Drug firm Amryt Pharma, which makes treatments for rare conditions, has filed for a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the United States.

The company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

The company is not proposing to register any new issuance of securities and therefore will not be looking to raise money from the listing.

A spokespersons for the group said “Amryt always reviews its listing structures to make sure they are appropriate for the company and its stakeholders needs.”

It is understood the aim of the listing is to broaden coverage of Amryt on both sides of the Atlantic.

In addition, it would be hoped the value of its equity would increase from the listing.

Amryt saw its revenue and gross profit jump last year,helped by its September acquisition of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Amryt reported combined revenues of $154.1m (€142m) in 2019,13.1pc higher than the previous year.

Gross profit was $16m, up from $11m in 2018.

