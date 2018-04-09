Aminex in 'advanced discussions' for further drill operations in Tanzania
Aminex is continuing its discussion with an affiliate of the Zubair Corporation for a farm-out transaction in Tanzania.
The Irish oil and gas exploration company released an operational update for its negotiations at Ruvuma, which were announced last month.
Renamed Chikumbi-1 at the request of the Tanzanian Government, the originally named Ntorya-3 well is targeting the same reservoir tested in Ntorya1 and in Ntorya-2.
Chikumbi-1 is expected to test a deeper target of proposed total depth of around 3,400m.
The tendering process for a rig to drill the well is due to close before the end of the current quarter.
