Aminex in 'advanced discussions' for further drill operations in Tanzania

The Irish oil and gas exploration company released an operational update for its negotiations at Ruvuma, which were announced last month.

Renamed Chikumbi-1 at the request of the Tanzanian Government, the originally named Ntorya-3 well is targeting the same reservoir tested in Ntorya1 and in Ntorya-2.

Chikumbi-1 is expected to test a deeper target of proposed total depth of around 3,400m.