Monday 9 April 2018

Aminex in 'advanced discussions' for further drill operations in Tanzania

Chikumbi-1 is expected to test a deeper target than previous wells File image
Louise Kelly

Aminex is continuing its discussion with an affiliate of the Zubair Corporation for a farm-out transaction in Tanzania.

The Irish oil and gas exploration company released an operational update for its negotiations at Ruvuma, which were announced last month.

Renamed Chikumbi-1 at the request of the Tanzanian Government, the originally named Ntorya-3 well is targeting the same reservoir tested in Ntorya1 and in Ntorya-2.

Chikumbi-1 is expected to test a deeper target of proposed total depth of around 3,400m.

The tendering process for a rig to drill the well is due to close before the end of the current quarter.

