TECHNOLOGY giant Amazon is investing in a wind farm in Co Donegal, as part of a wider push by its AWS arm to rely entirely on renewable energy.

TECHNOLOGY giant Amazon is investing in a wind farm in Co Donegal, as part of a wider push by its AWS arm to rely entirely on renewable energy.

Amazon investing in Donegal wind farm as part of bid to rely entirely on renewable energy

Amazon.com announced the renewable energy project in Ireland as part of a larger announcement that also includes schemes in Sweden and the United States.

It fits with a long-term goal to power all Amazon Web Services (AWS) global infrastructure with renewable energy.

The a 91.2 MW wind farm Donegal wind farm will be built without subsidies, the first of its kind in Ireland.

The Donegal wind farm project will be developed by Cork based Invis Energy, and is expected to in production by the end of 2021.

Amazon will also purchase 91 MW of power from a new wind farm in Bäckhammar, Sweden, which is expected to deliver renewable energy by the end of 2020. The wind farm project in Tehachapi, California is expected to bring up to 47 MW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of 2020.

Once complete, these projects, combined with AWS’s previous nine renewable energy projects, are expected to generate more than 2,700,000 MWh of renewable energy annually.

“AWS’s investment in renewable projects in Ireland illustrates their continued commitment to adding clean energy to the grid and it will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy goals,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“As a significant employer in Ireland, it is very encouraging to see Amazon taking a lead on this issue. We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon as we strive to make Ireland a leader on renewable energy.”

Online Editors