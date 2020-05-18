Almost a quarter of businesses have stopped trading and a third have laid off staff - CSO

Members of An Garda on Dublin’s Henry Street during the coronavirus lockdown. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Almost a quarter of Irish businesses have stopped trading, at least on a temporary basis, as a result of the pandemic lockdowns and a third has laid off staff, according the Central Statistics Office.

The results from the second of the CSO’s business surveys since the start of lockdowns here showed that while overall, the majority of businesses were staying open to trade, those in the construction, food and accommodation sectors were being hit hardest.

“Two of every three responding enterprises in the construction sector had ceased trading either temporarily or permanently as of 3 May 2020,” the CSO said, adding that 70pc of firms in the accommodation and food sector were closed.

The survey was conducted in the week starting on May 4 after a similar earlier survey for the April 20 week and a quarter of the 3,000 firms sent questionnaires responded.

In addition to the third of firms that have laid workers off, 36.7pc of businesses have implemented short time working.

Some firms that had shuttered in the first round of the survey had however restarted their businesses, the CSO said.

“Amongst enterprises who responded to both waves of the survey, one in six of those who had ceased trading temporarily by 19 April indicated that they had recommenced trading by 3 May,” it noted.

Almost half of the responding companies said they were confident of having the financial resources to continue operating for longer than six months and this split 65.1pc for large enterprises and 45.6pc for small and medium companies.

About 80pc were confident that they have the financial resources to continue operating for at least another month, the CSO said.

