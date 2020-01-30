Allergan launches €145m Botox site as merger nears

Allergan says its future as one of the biggest employers in the west of Ireland is secure despite the firm’s imminent takeover by rival pharmaceutical group AbbVie.

The company made the upbeat forecast as it officially opened its new €145m production line and R&D centre for Botox at its campus in Westport, Co Mayo, its base in Ireland since 1977.

Corporate clients, researchers and media from South America, Asia and the Middle East donned white jackets and hairnets to tour the new facility. It employs advanced robotics and doubles the ability of Allergan to produce Botox at Westport – the world’s sole source for the neurotoxin best known as an anti-wrinkle treatment.

The Biologics 2 facility is the fourth Botox production line opened at the Westport campus since 1995. Most are still in operation today, receiving and refining supplies of the bulk neurotoxin flown in from California by private jet under tight security.

Allergan says it has produced more than 100 million vials of Botox in Westport – which if lined up in a row would be equal to driving back and forth between Westport and Dublin 10 times. “Each time we open a new production line, we think that this is the last time we’ll ever need to expand. But the market and potential uses for Botox just keep growing year on year,” said Paul Coffey, managing director of Allergan Westport.

Mr Coffey joined the Westport team as a lab technician straight out of college in 1993.

Botox had just gained regulatory approval as a cosmetic product and soon became a blockbuster.

Botox today is Allergan’s biggest product, generating more than $3.5bn (€3.2bn) in 2018 sales alone. It has evolved from its popular cosmetic focus to more common use as a palliative for several diseases and maladies, including cerebral palsy and other involuntary muscle disorders, chronic migraine headaches, and even excessive sweating.

Expanded R&D labs at the site seek to use other strains of the botulinum toxin to invent new Botox products, including pre-filled ‘injectables’ providing more convenience for doctors.

Allergan employs more than 1,300 people in Westport – equivalent to a quarter of the town’s population – and 700 in Dublin and Galway. The firm says it is adding 63 positions to staff Biologics 2.

This expansion, years in the planning, comes just weeks before Allergan’s takeover by Chicago-based pharma firm AbbVie.

That $63bn deal, originally announced in June 2019, is expected to close by March.

AbbVie says it will create a stand-alone Allergan Aesthetics division that will develop, produce and market cosmetic products, including Botox Cosmetic and Vistabel.

Allergan’s executive vice-president of global operations, Wayne Swanton, said the importance of Westport to Botox production meant it was unlikely AbbVie would make any immediate changes.

“I don’t think there are any implications in terms of capabilities here that are expected to go somewhere else at this point,” Mr Swanton said. “But obviously AbbVie can make changes in the future.”

Mr Coffey said: “There’s a lot I can’t say about the AbbVie takeover. But we don’t expect to see any material change to operations in Ireland.

“The Westport operation is a key part of Allergan today. We’re making key brands for global supply. I expect that we’re going to be a key part of any future organisation also.”

Indo Business