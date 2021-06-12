All regional Aer Lingus flights cancelled as Stobart Air ceases trading

Stobart Air is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

All Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled, as the agreement between the two airlines ended.

Late yesterday evening, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect.

In a statement today, Aer Lingus said: “Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020”.

They added that Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

“Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air,” the airline said.

“Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.”

Stobart Air said in a statement that: “It is with great regret and sadness that Stobart Air can confirm that the board is in the process of appointing a liquidator to the business and the airline is to cease operations with immediate effect”.

Stobart Air operated 11 routes from Dublin Airport and Belfast Airport, and have said that all 480 staff at the airline have been informed about the cancellations.

“Stobart Air apologises to all its customers for the inconvenience caused at short notice,” they said.

“Last April, Stobart Air announced that a new owner had been identified. However, it has emerged that the funding to support this transaction is no longer in place and the new owner is now unable to conclude the transaction.

“Given the continued impact of the pandemic which has virtually halted air travel since March 2019 and in the absence of any alternative purchasers or sources of funding, the Board of Stobart Air must take the necessary, unavoidable and difficult decision to seek to appoint a liquidator.

“A franchise flying partner to leading domestic and international airlines, Stobart Air has acknowledged the significant contribution, loyalty, dedication of its 480-stong team of skilled and talented aviation professionals.”

Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not to come to the airport, and to instead check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options.

The following Stobart Air flights routes are cancelled:

Dublin / Kerry

Dublin / Donegal

Dublin / Glasgow

Dublin / Edinburgh

Dublin / Manchester

Dublin / Newquay

Belfast City / Manchester

Belfast City / Birmingham

Belfast City / Edinburgh

Belfast City / Leeds Bradford

Belfast City / Exeter

Belfast City / East Midlands