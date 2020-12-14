All is quiet on Euronext Dublin as going public is no longer the goal

It may have been just a coincidence, but separate announcements yesterday that two Dublin-listed companies were being taken private have the look of a trend.

Housebuilder Abbey and forecourt operator Applegreen both disclosed bids by their controlling owners to buy out the other shareholders, taking them off the stock market.

Abbey is already 95.5pc owned by Gallagher Holdings, the investment vehicle of the company's founding family, who have been buying back stock in small increments. Mopping up the remaining 4.5pc will make official Abbey's effective status as a private company.

Applegreen is symbolically very different. CEO Bob Etchingham and COO Joseph Barrett, who together own 41.3pc of the company already, both made considerable personal fortunes from the fuel retailer's 2015 initial public offering (IPO) and subsequent sell-downs of their holdings.

The impending loss of two listed companies raises question marks over the stock market’s continued relevance to Irish companies accessing capital, even in a year when the pandemic has driven UK-listed companies to raise the most in a decade.

According to an analysis by Goodbody, companies have raised £26bn (€28.4bn) on the UK market this year – the most since 2009. Yet that big number belies an underlying story: in that same time frame, the London Stock Exchange lost nearly 400 companies on net.

This de-equitisation trend is due to the growing influence of passive investing in recent years, together with the increased financial firepower of massive private equity funds and other sources of capital. The role of active investors in public markets has diminished and there is less equity around. As a result, there are fewer new listings and more private deals for companies. The action is elsewhere.

To take one high-profile example: Stripe co-founder John Collison said this month he had no plans for an IPO, even though the $36bn company is growing fast and presumably has a need for lots of capital to fund that growth. Clearly the funding is available off-market.

Abbey and Applegreen aren't the only Irish companies in recent times to say goodbye to the strictures of a public listing. Boutique financial services firm IFG gave up its listing last year when it accepted a £206m offer from private equity firm Epiris.

Meanwhile share buybacks remain popular among board directors and shareholders alike. Hibernia REIT, Cairn Homes and Glanbia have embarked on programmes in 2020, giving capital back.

Yet the flow is not entirely one direction, either. Earlier in the week, infrastructure investor Greencoat Renewables raised €125m in a share placing, while Amryt raised $40m.

Dublin-based prepared foods maker Greencore had to tap the markets recently too, to shore up its balance sheet amid the ongoing challenges of the Covid crisis.

Paddy Power owner Flutter has been especially active this year, raising nearly £2bn in two massive share placings. And Draper Esprit, which seems to tap the markets about once a year to fund its growing investment portfolio of tech firms, raised £110m in a placing in October.

Nonetheless there is little new listing activity on Euronext Dublin to speak of, notwithstanding a surge in trading activity this year in blue-chip names like Ryanair, CRH and Smurfit Kappa.

Specialist mortgage lender Finance Ireland pulled its planned IPO when coronavirus hit. Uniphar was the only one in 2019.

A post-Covid recovery may kickstart a round of equity raising, but Abbey and Applegreen going private is a sign that getting a listing isn’t necessarily the goal anymore.