| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All is quiet on Euronext Dublin as going public is no longer the goal

Jon Ihle

No IPO: Stripe co-Founders Patrick (L) and John Collison. Stripe is not approaching the markets to fund its expansion. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg Expand

Close

No IPO: Stripe co-Founders Patrick (L) and John Collison. Stripe is not approaching the markets to fund its expansion. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

No IPO: Stripe co-Founders Patrick (L) and John Collison. Stripe is not approaching the markets to fund its expansion. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

No IPO: Stripe co-Founders Patrick (L) and John Collison. Stripe is not approaching the markets to fund its expansion. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

It may have been just a coincidence, but separate announcements yesterday that two Dublin-listed companies were being taken private have the look of a trend.

Housebuilder Abbey and forecourt operator Applegreen both disclosed bids by their controlling owners to buy out the other shareholders, taking them off the stock market.

Abbey is already 95.5pc owned by Gallagher Holdings, the investment vehicle of the company's founding family, who have been buying back stock in small increments. Mopping up the remaining 4.5pc will make official Abbey's effective status as a private company.

Privacy