Aldi unveils €73m Dublin expansion plan as retailer records sales growth

Discounter Aldi saw its sales in the Irish market grow to €2bn in 2021, up 1.1pc on the prior year.

According to the retailer, this reflected a €23m increase in turnover.

Operating profit declined 44.8pc to €39.3m in the same period. This was attributed to investments to keep prices low for shoppers, as well as staff remuneration.

Last year, Aldi noted a 4pc rise in the number of total customers.

The discounter has also recorded further increases in sales and customer numbers in recent months as consumers battle the ongoing cost of living crisis.

According to research group Kantar, the retailer now holds a market share of 12.7pc in Ireland, while sales are currently growing at 3.5pc.

In an update today, the discounter also reported that it plans to invest €73m in the Dublin market, with the company now aiming to open 11 new stores in the capital over the next five years.

The retailer has 24 stores in Dublin at present, employing 670 people

Aldi is currently examining 25 sites for these stores, with terms now agreed for a store in Adamstown.

Group managing director Niall O’Connor said that the retailer made “substantial investments” in 2021 despite the impact of the pandemic at that time.

“We plan to continue on this trajectory by prioritising our 2023 ambition to expand in Dublin,” he added.

“We will continue to invest in the interest of our customers and keeping prices low despite the current challenges.”