Aldi to create 340 jobs before Christmas

Aldi has announced plans to create 340 jobs in its stores across Ireland in the run-up to the busy Christmas period.

The supermarket currently employs 4,650 people across its network of 160 stores here.

Five new stores have opened so far this year, Aldi reported. This includes two outlets in Adamstown and Cabra as the retailer looks to expand its reach in Dublin.

Aldi reported last November that it would invest €73m in the Dublin market over the next five years, with the discounter aiming to open 11 new stores in this period.

New stores have also opened in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, Athenry in Co. Galway and Kanturk in Co. Cork in recent months.

The open positions are available across the country.

There are currently 79 vacancies across the supermarket’s Dublin locations, while there are a further 77 roles available in Kerry. An additional 72 positions are now open for applications in Cork, with staff required in other counties, such as Galway, Mayo and Kildare.

Vacancies include both jobs at new stores, as well as roles within existing shops.

Aldi increased its hourly pay rates for store workers from the beginning of February this year. The supermarket now has a entry rate of €13.85 an hour.

“Aldi has continued to grow in 2023 and to invest in new stores, and now we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country ahead of Christmas,” HR director Brian O’Shea said.