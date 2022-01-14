Aldi plans to increase footprint by 20pc in boost for Irish suppliers

German supermarket giant Aldi is to create 600 new jobs and open 30 new stores across Ireland in the next two years, at a cost of €320m.

The retailer already employs 4,650 staff, across its 149 Irish stores and created over 1000 news jobs last year.

Aldi said its bid to source Irish products has boosted its buying and marketing teams.

The company buys from over 330 Irish food and drink producers, spending over €1bn in 2021, an increase of almost 20pc on 2020, as new Brexit trading rules came into force.

Aldi currently stocks over 1,800 Irish products.

“This is more fantastic news from Aldi,” said the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar at the opening of Aldi’s new corporate office in Naas, Co. Kildare, on Friday.

“This is a real testament to Aldi’s commitment to Ireland and the hard work of its existing team here.

“This expansion is also great news for Irish suppliers, who partner with Aldi and demonstrates the strength of the grocery retail sector as a whole.”

Aldi has pledged to invest €320m over the next three years following the €1.6bn it has already invested in its store and distribution network.

Aldi is recruiting for new store assistants, assistant store managers and store managers.

Hourly pay rates at Aldi will rise from next month, with store assistants earning €14.90 an hour, while entry level pay will rise to €12.90 an hour, matching the recent recommendations by the Living Wage Technical Group.

Mr Varadkar said also highlighted Aldi’s commitment to ensure sick pay for all employees.

“This is a hugely exciting move for our national buying and marketing teams and reflects our ongoing commitment to partnering with more great Irish food and drink producers,” said Niall O’Connor Aldi Ireland's group managing director.

Today’s news follows shortly after Aldi opened a new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry, creating seven permanent jobs in the local area.

The new €8m premises will replace an existing store a short distance away, which closed on January 10.