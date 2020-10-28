Aldi offering finder's fee in a bid to source new sites

Discount retailer Aldi is offering to pay a finder's fee to people who refer appropriate supermarket sites to it.

The German supermarket chain will pay a fee of 1.5pc “for suitable referrals.”

It comes as Aldi announced it is looking for new sites for potential future stores in the Greater Dublin Area, including Counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

Aldi is seeking freehold in a town-centre or nearby edge-of-centre sites suitable for retail development on a minimum 0.8 acres.

The sites would, ideally, be located on a prominent main road with good visibility and access for customers, it said.

Aldi is also interested in leasing new or existing space in retail parks, purchasing or leasing space in district centres, or existing retail premises.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland MD, said: “We are working to double our footprint of stores within Dublin, adding to the 22 we already have and bringing our unbeatable prices and value to more and more families.

We have identified a number of suitable sites but are very interested in learning about other options in the Greater Dublin Area. We are offering a 1.5pc fee for suitable referrals.”

The expansion will add to its network of 144 stores across Ireland.

Aldi opened a new store this month in Rathnew, county Wicklow and will also open a new store in Blanchardstown, Dublin during November.

Stores in Dunshaughlin, county Meath and Sutton in Dublin will follow before the end of March next year.

