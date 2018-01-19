Aldi Ireland bans sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under 16s
Customers under the age of 16 will no longer be able to buy high-caffeine energy drinks in Aldi Ireland.
The retailer said it is the first in Ireland to restrict the sale of these products to young consumers.
It is understood that Aldi - which has 130 stores across the country - will begin enforcing the ban from March 1 this year.
All of the retailer's caffeinated energy drink products will be subject to the age-check.
Customers buying soft drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre will be asked to prove their age.
"We are introducing this age restriction in response to growing concern about the consumption of energy drinks among young people," Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, said.
