Aldi aiming to double its number of stores in Dublin, says Ireland MD

Supermarket boss Niall O'Connor praises 'very successful' trial of online offering with Deliveroo

Ambitions: Aldi’s Niall O’Connor is seeking expansion of the chain in Dublin

John Mulligan

German grocery chain Aldi could double the number of outlets it has in the Dublin region to about 50 in coming years as it seeks to boost its presence around the capital, according to the group managing director of its Irish arm, Niall O'Connor.

The retailer currently has just 22 stores in the Dublin area, with a total of 143 around the country.

"It's important that we keep doing what we're doing in terms of expansion," Mr O'Connor told the Irish Independent. "We're not everywhere."

