Albany Beck EU springboard plan to create 100 new jobs for Dublin

London-based consultancy firm Albany Beck is creating 100 jobs in Dublin over the next three years.

The new roles will be in in the areas of software development, software engineering, cloud-services, machine learning/AI/automation, and transaction management.

The company announced the jobs as part of its plan to launch a European Union operations centre in the capital city.

Albany Beck’s client base are predominantly global financial services companies based in the UK and across the European Union.

Recruitment will begin immediately for some of the jobs being created.

The company first expanded into Ireland in 2018 and grew to a team of 87.

The company said it has identified Dublin as “the optimum location to invest in and to scale its EU business following Brexit”.

A spokesperson for Albany said that “as our business further develops from Ireland we expect to add additional function in the coming years as we continue to grow”.

The company has no plans to increase its office footprint in Ireland, as its consultants will work on its client sites when a return to the office resumes. It said it has “sufficient” space for its internal team.

Adam Kelly, Albany Beck partner and head of EU Operations Centre said: “Over the last couple of years our success in Ireland has been exceptional. Dublin has been the ideal location for Albany Beck and our service offering.”

Since the company arrived in Ireland, Albany Beck said it had won several international projects for “high-profile” European financial services clients. It added that it is looking to accelerate its growth across the EU from Ireland.

The specialist financial services consultancy firm has more than 170 consultants, providing support across technology, risk, data and operations, and global banking clients. The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO, Martin Shanahan commented on the announcement saying: “Albany Beck’s commitment to Dublin represents an endorsement of the talented workforce available here and is evidence of Dublin’s growing reputation as a great place for financial services companies seeking to access EU markets.”

In other jobs news, Aran Biomedical, a manufacturer of medical devices, has announced plans to create 150 new positions in Galway over the next three years.

The jobs are being created to meet increased demand in the company’s operations, in both the design services and commercial manufacturing segments of the company’s business, according to a statement from the firm.

The new jobs will be created in the areas of production, engineering, quality and supply chain management.

Separately, the company said it plans to treble its manufacturing capacity, with the establishment of a new 70,000 sqft facility in Galway.

This development will be completed on a phase-by-phase basis, with full completion estimated by mid-2025.

“We are excited and proud to announce our plans to build a new state-of-the-art, medical devices manufacturing facility in Spiddal and the creation of these new roles” Peter Mulrooney, CEO, Aran Biomedical, said.





