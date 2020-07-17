Airports see fewer flyers than hoped for

A FULL recovery of airline passenger numbers at Europe's airports won't happen until 2024, an industry body has warned.

The European arm of Airports Council International (ACI) had previously hoped a recovery would be seen by 2023.

And it said that some airports are now losing more money than they were before flights restarted because the cost of overheads has increased with more flights, but passenger numbers aren't rising sufficiently to help cover those costs.

ACI Europe said that the pace of passenger recovery so far had been slower than expected in June and so far in July.

Just 16.8 million passengers used Europe's airports last month, compared to 240 million in June last year, it said.

"The recovery in passenger traffic is proceeding at a slower pace than we had hoped for," said Olivier Jankovec, the director general of ACI Europe said yesterday.

"This was the case in June, and initial data for July also indicates we're likely to recover only 19pc of last year's traffic rather than the 30pc we had forecast," he said.

Mr Jankovec said that's a result of remaining travel restrictions in the EU and wider Schengen area as well as the UK, and travel bans in other countries.

"The fact that the EU and Schengen states have not yet managed to effectively coordinate and align over their travel policies does not help, as it is not conducive to restoring confidence in travel and tourism in the middle of the peak summer season," he said.

ACI Europe has predicted that the region's airports will lose 1.57 billion passengers in 2020, leaving them with a 64pc decline for the year. Revenues at Europe's airports will fall by €32.4bn, or 67pc, it forecast.

The organisation said that with reinstated flights having had few flyers, passenger numbers are now trailing behind flight numbers.

It said this was having an outsized impact on airports, as their operating costs are driven by aircraft movements, but they rely on passengers to generate 76pc of their revenue via passenger charges and commercial sales, particularly retail.

This week, ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded European airport companies including the DAA, the semi-state company that operates Dublin and Cork airports.

