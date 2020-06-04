Airlines' woes are lessors' woes as the Covid-19 pandemic hammers world's aviation industry

The seismic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has rocked the foundations of the aviation industry.

The way we travel has been changed, perhaps not forever, but at least for the foreseeable future.

Recovery will come, and to think that the demand for airline travel will in some way be diminished significantly, or at all, over the long-term is to ignore its role as the only transport method capable of moving people and goods over long distances quickly and efficiently.

In the short to medium term, things will certainly be different. Demand will take time to recover. The pandemic also leaves behind a more condensed industry as some airlines succumb fully to the fallout, and fail.

Already carriers including Virgin Australia, Colombia's Avianca and Chile's Latam have filed for bankruptcy or entered administration, while others including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are being kept on life support by government bailouts. And every airline has slashed staff, pay and other costs to cope with the devastating hit that the pandemic has inflicted on the airline industry.

For the world's big aircraft lessors, most of them with headquarters or major offices in Ireland, this has been an unsettling time.

Lessors such as Nordic Aviation Capital have become the backbone of the world's airline industry.

About half the world's commercial aircraft fleet is leased by airlines and about 65pc of the world's leased aircraft are managed from Ireland. The leasing sector is important to the country too, supporting an estimated 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributing about €550m a year.

But airlines' woes are lessors' woes.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) - which represents most airlines around the world - predicted in April that the Covid-19 crisis will see airline passenger revenue plummet by $314bn (€277bn) this year. That's 55pc less than in 2019.

But the problem for airlines isn't just falling revenue, says IATA. It's debt.

This week the industry body said airline debt could balloon to $550bn by the end of 2020, marking a $120bn increase since January.

Lessors have been keen to point out that where they have financially strong backers, the outlook isn't as grim as it might be for others.

Peter Barrett, CEO of Dublin-based jet leasing giant SMBC Aviation Capital, said this week that it is owned by a "substantive and supportive Japanese financial institution", giving it the wherewithal to weather the Covid storm. It is owned by the Sumitomo Mitsui banking group.

SMBC pointed out that the lessor had $6.3bn of available liquidity at the end of March.

Also this week, New York-listed leasing firm AerCap - also headquartered in Dublin and headed by Gus Kelly - said it had tapped investors to raise $1.25bn of debt via senior notes, with the proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Liquidity is the key issue now for most businesses, including lessors. As lease payment deferrals continue, the industry's survivors will be those with deep pockets and access to cash.